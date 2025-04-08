One Of Marvel's Best Comic Book Movies Is Taking Over Max's Top Charts

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently gearing up to unleash James Gunn's "Superman" and launch its brand-new DC Universe following an ignoble end to its previous one (commonly referred to as the DC Extended Universe). It's not a stretch to say that "Superman" has the power to save or destroy an iconic movie studio, which is why it's sort of funny to see a superhero movie from Marvel and Disney currently dominating Warner's streaming service.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, giving the studio — which already owned Marvel Studios and the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe — access to the Fox line of superhero movies, including the X-Men saga. Then, in 2021, Disney+ and HBO Max (as it was then known) reached a deal to allow 20th Century movies to stream on both platforms. The result? Well, there have been a lot of different outcomes, including the cameo-packed "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. Today, however, 2017's "Logan" is rising up the Max streaming charts.

The Hugh Jackman-led film, which is often cited as one of the better superhero outings of recent years, sees his Wolverine/Logan caring for an ailing Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in a future wasteland in which the X-Men have disbanded. Inspired in part by the "Old Man Logan" comic book storyline, "Logan" was directed by James Mangold, whose Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" just earned eight Academy Award nominations at the 2025 Oscars. (Unfortunately, Mangold also directed the 2023 flop that was "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.")

Advertisement

Now, then, the streaming rights wasteland in which we live has resulted in this strange situation where a Marvel hero is dominating Warner Bros.' streaming service, with "Logan" looking like it could become the number one movie on Max in the coming days.