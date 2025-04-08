One Of Marvel's Best Comic Book Movies Is Taking Over Max's Top Charts
Warner Bros. Discovery is currently gearing up to unleash James Gunn's "Superman" and launch its brand-new DC Universe following an ignoble end to its previous one (commonly referred to as the DC Extended Universe). It's not a stretch to say that "Superman" has the power to save or destroy an iconic movie studio, which is why it's sort of funny to see a superhero movie from Marvel and Disney currently dominating Warner's streaming service.
Back in 2019, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, giving the studio — which already owned Marvel Studios and the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe — access to the Fox line of superhero movies, including the X-Men saga. Then, in 2021, Disney+ and HBO Max (as it was then known) reached a deal to allow 20th Century movies to stream on both platforms. The result? Well, there have been a lot of different outcomes, including the cameo-packed "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. Today, however, 2017's "Logan" is rising up the Max streaming charts.
The Hugh Jackman-led film, which is often cited as one of the better superhero outings of recent years, sees his Wolverine/Logan caring for an ailing Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in a future wasteland in which the X-Men have disbanded. Inspired in part by the "Old Man Logan" comic book storyline, "Logan" was directed by James Mangold, whose Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" just earned eight Academy Award nominations at the 2025 Oscars. (Unfortunately, Mangold also directed the 2023 flop that was "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.")
Now, then, the streaming rights wasteland in which we live has resulted in this strange situation where a Marvel hero is dominating Warner Bros.' streaming service, with "Logan" looking like it could become the number one movie on Max in the coming days.
Logan has clawed its way to the top of the Max charts
"Logan" hit Max on April 1, 2025, and it didn't take long for subscribers to find it amid the mounds of content on display. According to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks streaming viewership figures across platforms, "Logan" became the fifth most-watched film on Max starting April 3, 2025, before jumping to number two as of April 4. The film then stayed in the second spot until April 6, when it fell back to third place. Since then, though, "Logan" has clawed its way back to number two, where it sits as of April 8. Not only has the movie been in the most-watched films chart for six straight days, then, it also looks as though it could very much take the top spot later this week.
In order to do that, however, "Logan" will need to topple another new entry to the Max charts. The Rachel Zegler-led "Y2K" has finally found fans on Max after flopping at the box office back in December 2024. Directed and co-written by "Saturday Night Live" alum Kyle Mooney, "Y2K" is currently at top of the Max charts, where it's now sat for three days in a row. Can "Logan" dethrone the horror-comedy? Time will tell, but it seems doable considering the film has already fallen only to reclaim the number two spot. What's more, there are few other new entries on the Max charts at the time of writing, the latest being "Amityville: Where the Echo Lives" (which has already fallen to seventh place after a three day run on the charts).
There's also the fact that "Logan" is an extraordinary X-Men film that's unlike any other. So many movies that succeed on these platforms are just inescapably wretched (a Sandra Bullock horror flick with a 7% Rotten Tomatoes rating just triumphed on Hulu, for example). "Logan," on the other hand, remains well-respected and has an impressive 93% RT rating, all of which bodes well for its chances of becoming the number one most-watched film on Max and distracting everyone from James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie, if only for a moment.