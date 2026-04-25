Don't Expect Clayface To Be A Superhero Movie - It's Actually A Spiritual Remake Of A Gory Horror Classic

When James Gunn and Peter Safran dubbed their first phase of DC Universe films "Gods and Monsters," many comic book fans were wondering just how monstrous these producers would get, considering that their first order of business was a hard reboot of Warner Bros. Discovery's stable of superheroes. Surely, the risks would be heavily managed, as WBD chief David Zaslav wasn't about to meddle in an area of filmmaking he did not understand (like all of it). Why, he'd look like a damn fool.

David Zaslav is currently on his way out at WBD, and, thus, may not be around to see Gunn and Safran introduce their first full-on monster when "Clayface" hits theaters on October 23, 2026. While it's too early to speculate as to the quality of the movie, it does have a hot director on board in James Watkins ("Speak No Evil") and a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and 1998 Academy Award nominee Hossein Amini ("The Wings of the Dove"). Predictably, many genre fans were disappointed when Flanagan dropped out of helming "Clayface," but teleportation technology simply isn't where it needs to be to accommodate the prolific director's schedule.

Speaking of teleportation, the first trailer for Watkins' "Clayface" has dropped, and it looks like he's delivered on the promise of a bloody R-rated horror movie set in Gotham City. Sounds like a stellar way to give hardcore comic book nerds the ultra-brutal Batman adventure they've always wanted, no? Forget it. This is not a backdoor debut for the DCU's Caped Crusader. As The Hollywood Reporter noted last year, "Clayface" is an anti-superhero riff on David Cronenberg's "The Fly." Does this mean we're going to see Matt Hagen/Clayface (Tom Rhys Harries) literally fall tragically to pieces à la Seth Brundle post-teleportation mishap?