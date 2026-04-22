DC's Clayface Movie Is Clearly Borrowing From One Of The Best Batman Stories Ever

Who could've predicted that the third movie in James Gunn's relaunched DC Studios, coming off of logical picks like "Superman" and "Supergirl," would be... "Clayface," a solo movie for a B-list Batman villain. Actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) loses his career after he's attacked and horribly scarred by a criminal. Desperate to restore his old life, he takes a mutagen that makes his body malleable like clay.

Rather than adapting a "Batman" comic book, "Clayface" is primarily inspired by "Feat of Clay," the villain's debut appearance on "Batman: The Animated Series," where Matt Hagen was voiced by Ron Perlman. Horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who first pitched a "Clayface" movie and retains a co-writing credit, outright called "Feat of Clay" his main influence (via Popverse). Even if he hadn't, any Batman fan could tell that from the newly released "Clayface" trailer.

"Feat of Clay," directed by Dick Sebast (Part 1) and Kevin Altieri (Part 2), and co-written by Marv Wolfman and Michael Reeves, also depicted Hagen as an actor. Disfigured in an accident, he was visited in a hospital by corrupt industrialist Roland Daggett (Ed Asner). Daggett asked Hagen to become the test subject for his experimental anti-aging skin cream, Renuyu, and a desperate Hagen accepted. An overdose turned him into the mud-ball monster that is Clayface and destroyed his sanity.

The opening shot of the trailer shows Hagen in the hospital with a bandaged face, echoing the shot from the episode where he first accepts the Renuyu. From there, the trailer shows flashes of similar beats to "Feat of Clay," along with some frightening body horror (like Matt wiping his face). Can director James Watkins ("Speak No Evil") and Flanagan do justice in remaking one of the best "Batman: The Animated Series" episodes?