Every Freaky Lil' Weirdo Played By Cuckoo Actor Dan Stevens, Ranked

Yeah, sorry, there was no way anyone else was topping this list other than David Collins in Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett's "The Guest." Every freaky little weirdo in Stevens' Rogue's Gallery of Characters is in direct conversation with David, and it was this performance that made him the prodigal son of genre films. When the film arrived in 2014, Stevens was known by most for his starring role on "Downton Abbey" (or Joey Van Helsing in Amy Heckerling's "Vamps," for the 12 of us out there who saw and loved that), a British period drama that is decidedly not the sort of bonkers genre fare he has now made his own.

David Collins is essentially what we'd get if a Terminator wasn't a robot but instead, an all-American boy next door. Stevens commands every last second on screen, whether he's throwing Fireball cocktails (cinnamon whiskey and Tabasco) in the eyes of high school bullies or blowing up buildings. Hell, this character is so beloved, Frank's real name in "Abigail" is "Adam Barrett," a nod to the team that first put Stevens on horror fans' radars with this flick.

The truth is that he could absolutely have a career playing leading men in romance dramas until the sun burns out if he wanted to because he's got the look and charm that makes Hollywood studios weak in the knees. But he is and has always been a capital-A Actor, and he goes where the most interesting roles take him. Fortunately, that means he stars in edgy, intriguing, and yes, freaky movies — because these are the types of stories that often offer the most complex character work. As far as I'm concerned, Dan Stevens should be classified in the same category as legends like Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff for his tireless dedication to keeping horror weird and bewitching.

