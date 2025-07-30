Before HBO's Green Lantern Series, Aaron Pierre Starred In A Failed Superman Prequel

In 2026, Aaron Pierre's name will resonate across the stars when he takes on the role of the heroic Green Lantern John Stewart in DC Comics' HBO series "Lanterns." Joining him will be Kyle Chandler as the greatest lantern of all, Hal Jordan, whose reputation was previously damaged by Ryan Reynolds in one of the worst comic book movies ever made. Hence, a good deal's riding on these two newcomers joining the DC Universe. For Pierre, however, this isn't his first time stepping into the universe of Emerald Knights and Men of Steel.

In 2018, Pierre starred in the Superman prequel series "Krypton," which took place 200 years before the titular planet's destruction and, in turn, the birth of Kal-El (or, as he's better known, Superman). Pierre co-starred as Dev-Em, a Kryptonian whose allegiance was with House-Zod, the future enemies of Superman's House-El.

Unfortunately, the show only lasted two seasons before it was canceled in 2019, taking the history of Kal-El's home planet with it. What's interesting about Pierre's time on the short-lived DC series is that, even though "Krypton" was set centuries before Superman's story, it was the first DC title to feature a live-action iteration of the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo — a character who will factor into another major DCU title arriving next year.