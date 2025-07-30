Before HBO's Green Lantern Series, Aaron Pierre Starred In A Failed Superman Prequel
In 2026, Aaron Pierre's name will resonate across the stars when he takes on the role of the heroic Green Lantern John Stewart in DC Comics' HBO series "Lanterns." Joining him will be Kyle Chandler as the greatest lantern of all, Hal Jordan, whose reputation was previously damaged by Ryan Reynolds in one of the worst comic book movies ever made. Hence, a good deal's riding on these two newcomers joining the DC Universe. For Pierre, however, this isn't his first time stepping into the universe of Emerald Knights and Men of Steel.
In 2018, Pierre starred in the Superman prequel series "Krypton," which took place 200 years before the titular planet's destruction and, in turn, the birth of Kal-El (or, as he's better known, Superman). Pierre co-starred as Dev-Em, a Kryptonian whose allegiance was with House-Zod, the future enemies of Superman's House-El.
Unfortunately, the show only lasted two seasons before it was canceled in 2019, taking the history of Kal-El's home planet with it. What's interesting about Pierre's time on the short-lived DC series is that, even though "Krypton" was set centuries before Superman's story, it was the first DC title to feature a live-action iteration of the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo — a character who will factor into another major DCU title arriving next year.
Aaron Pierre starred in Krypton, which also marked Lobo's live-action debut
Before the show was cut short, "Krypton" pulled out the big guns when, amidst the growing conflict of the Kryptonian houses, it introduced the first live-action version of one of the iconic DC anti-heroes: Lobo. The killer Czarnian and bounty hunter known for causing chaos across the galaxy was played by Emmett J. Scanlan and became so popular that a "Lobo" spinoff-series was reportedly being considered, only for those plans to fall apart after "Krypton" was axed. Fast forward several years, and Jason Momoa is now set to play The Main Man opposite Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel in the 2026 DCU feature "Supergirl."
While there's no word yet on whether Lobo could appear in "Lanterns" (which, to reiterate, is also set for release next year), it's certainly plausible given that he and the lanterns both tend to spend most of their time in outer space. DCU overseer James Gunn has already shown that the franchise is a vast world filled with distant planets and pocket dimensions. That means there should also be plenty of time and opportunities for Momoa's un-killable gun-for-hire to clash with Pierre's Green Lantern Corps hero, whether that green-tinted beatdown occurs in the immediate future or not.