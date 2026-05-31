10 Marvel Teams The MCU Needs To Introduce After Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars
Since the end of the Infinity Saga with "Avengers: Endgame," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken True Believers on an epic journey across the multiverse. Heroes such as Captain Carter, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, and others stepped into the spotlight as original Avengers like Hulk and Hawkeye stepped into supporting roles. Even teams like the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four became more prominent in the MCU as Earth's Mightiest Heroes looked towards the future.
However, with an infinite universe of characters at their disposal, the House of Ideas only has so many slots for new projects on their production schedule. So how does Marvel find a way to include even more beloved characters after the Multiverse Saga concludes? Kevin Feige and company could start looking into incorporating more teams into their upcoming projects. After all, the X-Men are expected to play a big part in the future of their films thanks to the upcoming live-action X-Men reboot from director Jake Schreier and writers Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo. Why not establish a few more supergroups to add to the mix?
With that in mind, we have a few suggestions regarding which superhero (or supervillain) teams should make the jump from the pages of your favorite Marvel Comics and appear in the upcoming phases of the MCU following the releases of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."
Alpha Flight
Created by the legendary writer and artist John Byrne, Alpha Flight was created in 1979 as part of Wolverine's backstory. The comic book icon needed a team that could go toe to toe with the X-Men, so he conjured up team leader Guardian, the twins Northstar and Aurora, First Nations medicine man Shaman, demi-goddess Snowbird, and the Hulk-like beast Sasquatch. Other memorable team members would later include one-time X-Men member Sunfire, second generation superhero Major Mapleleaf (and his superpowered horse), and a dwarf with extraordinary agility and strength named Puck.
The reason that Alpha Flight could be an interesting addition to the MCU is the dynamic directing duo known as Daniels. Known for their unique and innovative work on "Swiss Army Man" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were previously in talks with Marvel Studios to direct "Loki." Similarities between the trickster god's Disney+ series and their Academy Award-winning film starring Michelle Yeoh kept them from boarding that particular project. Although, they did reveal in a 2022 interview with GeekAnything that they would love a superhero movie with "unapologetic political propaganda" that would "convince everybody to take climate change seriously." Many members of this team have powers and histories tied to the land and its mythical creatures. Under the insanely creative direction of Daniels, Alpha Flight could be as surprisingly popular as the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Excalibur
If Alpha Flight are the Avengers of Canada, then Excalibur are the Avengers of the United Kingdom. Well, to be more accurate, they're closer to the X-Men of the UK, because fan favorite X-Men characters like Nightcrawler, Shadowcat, Colossus, Gambit, and Rogue have been part of their ranks. Writer Chris Claremont and artist Alan Davis also created the team during a period in 1987 where the X-Men were thought to be dead, so Excalibur stepped up to fill the void.
Aside from the connection to Marvel's favorite mutants, Excalibur also has a history of universe hopping. While it's true that "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" are meant to be the end of the Multiverse Saga, it's possible that the multiverse could survive in some form. If it does, then this Britain-based unit can draw inspiration from the early 1980s run by the iconic Alan Moore of "Watchmen" and "V for Vendetta" fame.
As Marvel Studios has been known to do in their films and TV shows, the history of Excalibur can be pieced together from their most memorable comic runs. Psylocke (potentially reprised by Olivia Munn) can lead the team alongside her brother Brian Braddock AKA Captain Britain. Regardless of who else they add to the roster, the team can include Dane Whitman aka Black Knight, Kit Harrington's character from "Eternals." Aside from references to Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo and Captain America's dealings with the giant Celestial in the middle of the ocean, there hasn't been any follow up to Chloé Zhao's divisive 2021 movie. While it probably won't be the meaningful next steps fans have been clamoring for from the MCU's first super team, Excalibur could be a step in the right direction.
The Exiles
Like Excalibur, the Exiles are commonly associated with the X-Men, and they often find themselves in alternate worlds and divergent timelines. But for the move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what if this team (just as they were meant to be in the comics in 2001) was a replacement for "What If...?" on Disney+?
If the multiverse does in fact come to an end in "Avengers: Secret Wars," the MCU's Exiles could be similar to DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" from The CW's Arrowverse. A few variants could have been left stranded outside of space and time, maybe in The Watcher's domain, following the final incursion. Among them could be either Fan Bingbing or Jamie Chung's version of Clarice Fong aka Blink, who has the ability to open portals to teleport herself, others, or even attacks aimed at her. With Blink serving as the team's leader, the roster could feature variants that we aren't ready to let go of like Kid Loki from "Loki," Captain Carter from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or Lockjaw from "Inhumans." We could also meet some variants that we didn't get to meet in the Multiverse Saga like Iron Lad (who likely would have popped up if Kang's storyline hadn't been derailed).
The interesting thing about this team is that they could likely work in live-action or animation. Marvel Studios Animation currently has more "X-Men '97," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," and "Marvel Zombies" in the pipeline, but other than some Disney Jr. shows, it doesn't look like any new cartoons set in the MCU have been announced yet. Depending on how "Secret Wars" turns out, the Exiles might be the perfect addition.
New Warriors
After dabbling in the world of sitcoms with "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" in 2022, Marvel Studios has yet to produce another comedy series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although, they had the perfect project in the works back in 2016 that could be reworked for a post-"Secret Wars" saga to give us more MCU comedy in Phase Seven and beyond.
Written by "Cougar Town" co-creator Kevin Biegel for Freeform, "New Warriors" would have centered on the tough and optimistic Squirrel Girl as she leads a team of young heroes with offbeat powers. Unfortunately, due to the network's full 2018 schedule and other networks passing on it, the half-hour comedy was considered dead.
The vision for the MCU's New Warriors was an amalgamation of Marvel Comics' Great Lake Avengers and the New Warriors. However, since the sitcom fell through, characters that were meant to appear in the series ended up elsewhere such as Mr. Immortal (one of Jennifer Walters' clients) and M.O.D.O.K. (a villain in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania").
Ultimately, regardless of who gets cast now or who makes up the team roster, the important thing is that Squirrel Girl still needs to be at the center of this. Thanks to "Marvel Rivals" and other projects, Doreen Green's super alter ego who eats nuts and kicks butts is as popular as ever. Plus, after the revelation of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones' daughter in "Daredevil: Born Again" season two, this would be the perfect opportunity to introduce Squirrel Girl as Baby Danielle's super-powered nanny as seen in Brian Michael Bendis' 2010 run on the "New Avengers" comic.
Agents of Atlas
Historically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has performed very well in Asia. This led to Marvel Studios and DMG Entertainment joining forces to cast veteran Chinese actor Wang Xueqi as Dr. Wu in "Iron Man 3." Asia also contributed greatly to "Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" setting a global Labor Day weekend opening record in 2021. With the continent being such a huge money maker for them, why hasn't Marvel included more super-powered Asian characters in the MCU yet? Maybe they could be remedied by introducing the Agents of Atlas.
The original Agents of Atlas were a team of 1950s superheroes who appeared in Marvel Comics' predecessor, Atlas Comics. Their roster consisted of Namora, Venus, Marvel Boy, Gorilla Man, and Agent Jimmy Woo. In 2019, Woo assembled an all-new Agents of Atlas consisting of Asian American superheroes including Amadeus Cho, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Silk to team with some of Asia's most powerful heroes to stop Malekith's invading forces from taking over Asia. Ice-powered K-pop idol Luna Snow, super spy White Fox, water manipulator Wave, and the mystical sword-wielding Sword Master were among the new international allies added to Atlas after these events.
Randall Park has already appeared in the MCU as Agent Jimmy Woo. Simu Liu has been chomping at the bit to bring back Shang-Chi for more adventures. Iman Villani's Kamala Khan might be busy with another team (which we'll touch on later), but many characters are affiliated with multiple groups. Kat Dennings could also appear as Dr. Darcy Lewis again to reconnect with Woo at the Atlas Foundation. With the MCU primarily taking place in America, mystical lands, or space, this could be the perfect opportunity to see more of Earth and the different cultures' super-powered individuals.
Superior Foes
With Spider-Man focusing on his friendly neighborhood after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland's Peter Parker has probably been dealing with a lot more street level villains than we've seen him face before. Rather than power hungry warlords from outer space or a collection of bad guys from other universes, these new threats are more similar to Michael Keaton's Vulture from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," meaning that they're probably regular crooks with some kind of tech or lower tier superpower. In fact, we know this to be true, since Boomerang, Scorpion, Tarantula, and Tombstone will appear in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." But if they band together, they might have a better chance of taking on the web-slinger. You might even say that they'd be superior foes.
In 2013, Nick Spencer and Steve Lieber created "The Superior Foes of Spider-Man," a book that focused on the new Sinister Six – Boomerang, Beetle, Overdrive, Shocker, and Speed Demon. Unfortunately, they don't even have it together enough to have six members. What they do have is a lack of self confidence in their ability as supervillains, a chip on their shoulders, and a chance to show that they could go toe to toe with Spidey. They also have each other, for better or worse. Despite following this gang of miscreants, the Superior Foes are underdogs who somehow gets the audience to root for them in an "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" kind of way. Since Sony has turned many of Spider-Man's villains into jokes anyway with their standalone movies, why can't Marvel Studios do it on purpose by making a sitcom based on this collection of rogues?
Midnight Sons
Marvel Television almost developed the horror imprint "Adventure Into Fear" for Hulu. It was meant to start with four shows, including a Ghost Rider series featuring Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and an all-new show about Daimon and Ana Helstrom. Then they would ultimately culminate in a crossover where the big bad would have been Lilith, Mother of All Demons. Unfortunately, plans were dropped when Marvel TV was folded into Marvel Studios at the end of 2019.
Since then, several characters have risen to prominence in the MCU who could have fallen under this banner. Additionally, the House of Ideas is apparently having issues with the upcoming Blade film starring Mahershala Ali, who has only been seen in the animated form "What If?" and heard very faintly in the post-credits scene of "Eternals." Taking that into consideration, there is a team that Marvel could introduce that kills two birds with one stone: The Midnight Suns.
Introduced in 1992, Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch originally founded this team to stop Lilith and her children from taking over the world. To help their cause, they enlisted Blade, Morbius, the Nightstalkers, and the Darkhold Redeemers for back up. Later, Iron Fist, Man-Thing, Clea, Wong, and others joined the roster to tackle various supernatural threats across the Marvel Universe.
Rather than wait for the new Blade movie to come together, Ali could star in a Midnight Sons movie that could incorporate Ghost Rider, Agatha Harkness, Nico Minoru from the Runaways, Moon Knight, and Werewolf By Night. The Mother of All Demons could still be the looming threat that brings them together too. If Sam Raimi wanted to do another Marvel movie, he could probably knock this one out of the park.
The Thunderbolts (without the *)
By the end of 2021's "Thunderbolts*", this team of individuals with checkered pasts adopted the moniker of the New Avengers. Now with their other name currently going unused, maybe a more comic accurate version of the Thunderbolts can emerge in the MCU.
When they were first introduced in 1987, the Thunderbolts were thought to be a brand new superhero team that could fill the void left by the death of the Avengers. Instead, these characters turned out to be the Masters of Evil in disguise. Eventually, the Thunderbolts became a team for those looking for redemption. There are plenty of people in the MCU who are looking for that right now, but there's also one person who could take advantage of that and deliver a new twist on the team's comic book origin.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine almost loses her position as CIA director due to her role in Project Sentry. Of course, this doesn't stop her shady dealings, as Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles is heard talking to de Fontaine in "Daredevil: Born Again." This could lead de Fontaine to assemble her own team of Thunderbolts with Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, Geraldine Viswanathan's Mel Gold (who becomes the founding Thunderbolt Songbird in the comics), and others. Paladin, who was also a prominent member of the team in the comics, will make his debut in "VisionQuest." If he survives his encounter with the Android Avenger, he might be in the mix too.
However, considering the noblewoman's affinity for handing out the Avengers name, this team could also be called the Dark Avengers. Either way, bringing together a secret black ops team that only reports to her sounds like something that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine would totally do.
Young Avengers
When we last saw her in "The Marvels," Kamala Khan was recruiting Kate Bishop (and maybe Cassie Lang) to a new team of heroes. Elsewhere in the Multiverse Saga, other young super-beings such as Wanda Maximoff's twins Billy and Tommy, America Chavez, Ironheart, the former X-23, and Kid Loki appeared in various films and TV shows. Clearly, with such a prominent youth movement developing in the MCU, the Young Avengers are on their way.
Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung created the team for 2005's "Avengers Disassembled." In its first iteration, Iron Lad assembles teen heroes Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, Hawkeye, Stature, a young Vision, and Speed because of their connections to various Avengers. Despite warnings from Captain America, Iron Man, and other heroes to disband, the group stays together to become the next generation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
However, Marvel Studios is certainly taking their sweet time to officially introduce this team to the MCU. Tommy, AKA Speed, is meant to debut in "VisionQuest," Eli Bradley (super soldier Isiah Bradley's grandson) has yet to gain his powers, and we haven't met the half-Skrull/half-Kree Hulkling yet. By the time the board is set, these characters will have grown past young adulthood already. When this fan favorite group actually comes together, the team could use call themselves the Champions instead. It's still a name that has a history of being associated with up and coming heroes in the Marvel Universe. No matter which name they go by, I think fans are ready to see Wiccan and Hulkling's romance play out before their eyes.
Heroes For Hire
If you watched "Daredevil: Born Again" season two (or saw the set photos from season three), you know that the Defenders will reunite on Disney+. Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones joins Charlie Cox as they reprise their roles as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand. Although, as great as it will be to have the gang back together again, there's another team featuring these heroes that Marvel Television should utilize instead.
First appearing in "Power Man and Iron Fist" in 1978, Luke Cage created Heroes for Hire to combine the good deeds of a superhero with the work of a private investigator. That way, if clients need a little bit more than a PI, the citizens of New York City had some options. While the team would start with the titular duo, the roster would grow to include White Tiger, Shang-Chi, Black Cat, She-Hulk, Deadpool, and many more.
The main reason why Heroes for Hire would work better than the Defenders this time around is because of Jessica and Luke's new family. Since their daughter Danielle was born, Jones has taken a step back from Alias Investigations, and Cage appears to be working for Mr. Charles and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. In order to support their family, they could update the name on the door at Alias and they can continue to serve their community. In addition to bringing in the (former?) immortal Iron Fist, they could call Colleen Wing (who may or may not still possess the powers of the Iron Fist) and Misty Knight into the mix. After all, they'll need all hands on deck to pick up the slack while Daredevil is in jail.