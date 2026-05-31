10 Marvel Teams The MCU Needs To Introduce After Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars

Since the end of the Infinity Saga with "Avengers: Endgame," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken True Believers on an epic journey across the multiverse. Heroes such as Captain Carter, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, and others stepped into the spotlight as original Avengers like Hulk and Hawkeye stepped into supporting roles. Even teams like the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four became more prominent in the MCU as Earth's Mightiest Heroes looked towards the future.

However, with an infinite universe of characters at their disposal, the House of Ideas only has so many slots for new projects on their production schedule. So how does Marvel find a way to include even more beloved characters after the Multiverse Saga concludes? Kevin Feige and company could start looking into incorporating more teams into their upcoming projects. After all, the X-Men are expected to play a big part in the future of their films thanks to the upcoming live-action X-Men reboot from director Jake Schreier and writers Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo. Why not establish a few more supergroups to add to the mix?

With that in mind, we have a few suggestions regarding which superhero (or supervillain) teams should make the jump from the pages of your favorite Marvel Comics and appear in the upcoming phases of the MCU following the releases of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."