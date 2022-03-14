Everything Everywhere All At Once Directors Passed On Directing Loki

An unsuspecting protagonist finds themselves suddenly thrust into a fractured multiverse full of otherworldly and unpredictable events, filled with impossibly huge stakes but rooted in a story about personal connection. Alright, you got me, you've probably figured out by now that this was my very tenuous attempt at drawing obvious parallels between Marvel's "Loki" series and the upcoming movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once," from directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively referred to as the Daniels). At least on the surface, the similarities between the two projects didn't escape the notice of the Daniels and, in fact, their previous work on the film "Swiss Army Man" sure stood out to Marvel, as well.

As the superhero movie studio is known to do with outside-the-box talent who've shown plenty of promise with standout movies or shows in the past, Marvel came calling at the Daniels' door. By pure happenstance, they happened to approach the filmmaking duo to see if they would be interested in helming episodes of "Loki" for them, which obviously shares some general plot details with their latest film that's set to release later this month. The Daniels' response? A polite, "No thank you," apparently.

It's not everyday that filmmakers used to working with low budgets manage to land on the radar of franchise behemoths, to the point of setting a meeting with the studio that seemingly everyone wants to work with these days. As the directors told IndieWire (with their usual deadpan humor) during the SXSW Film Festival premiere of their latest movie, they don't exactly regret the tough choice they made when looking back. Just look at the absolutely glowing responses to "Everything Everywhere All At Once," with /Film's Jacob Hall going so far to describe it in his review as: