Marvel's New X-Men Writer Hints At A Familiar Lineup Of Classic Mutants

The original "X-Men" movie cast (Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, etc.) is returning for "Avengers: Doomsday." After that, though, it's really time for an overdue hard reset on the mutants, one that can hopefully revitalize both the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Casting rumors for Marvel Studios' new X-Men are ablaze, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The current director of "X-Men" is Jake Schreier, who directed "Thunderbolts*", which was easily one of the better Phase 4-5 Marvel movies. It had a strong focus on character and deeper-than-surface-level team dynamics, too, which bodes well for "X-Men," which needs both. Schreier, who directed episodes of Netflix's dark dramedy "Beef," has brought along that show's creator, Lee Sung Jin, to write his X-Men movie.

Interviewed on The Watch podcast, Jin discussed his history with "X-Men." He was born in 1981, so it's not surprising his introduction was the mega-popular "X-Men" cartoon that debuted in 1992 (and which returned in 2024 as "X-Men '97"). His favorite team members were Jubilee (according to Jin, it was nice to see an Asian person like himself on a superhero team) and Gambit. From there, he discovered the "X-Men" comics and hinted at how his and Schreier's "X-Men" might be different from previous ones.

"I think the feeling of sort of the original team — I love the movies as well, but it's a feeling that I miss. When you go back and read some of the earlier stuff, there's so much inter-team, almost like soapy things."

Note he name-checked the original X-Men team: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Iceman, and Angel, with Professor X as their mentor. If those are the comics he's looking into, this could confirm rumors that the Marvel Studios X-Men will be the original five mutant heroes.