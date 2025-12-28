Why X-Men: The Animated Series Never Featured Kitty Pryde

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1990s "X-Men" cartoon made an effort to feature the classic X-Men members who weren't in the main cast (Nightcrawler, Colossus, Iceman, Angel, etc.) as guest stars. That makes one absence all the more notable: Katherine "Kitty" Pryde, aka Sprite/Ariel/Shadowcat, was nowhere to be seen.

Introduced by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne during "The Dark Phoenix Saga" (specifically 1980's "X-Men" #129), Kitty has the power to "phase," or become intangible and move through solid matter. She was only 14, a teen plucked from the Chicago suburbs when her mutant powers emerged. She became the little sister of the X-Men, especially for Storm and Wolverine, and her coming of age is a backbone of the Claremont years. Cycling through several different code names and costumes happened because she was figuring out who she was.

So why no Kitty in the cartoon? Because the series effectively gave her place on the X-Men to Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (Alyson Court), who, true to her celebratory name, can spark fireworks from her fingertips. Introduced by Claremont and Marc Silvestri in 1989's "Uncanny X-Men" #244, Jubilee basically served as Kitty's replacement in the comics. Kitty had grown up and left "X-Men" to star in spin-off book "Excalibur," so Jubilee took her place as a rookie and Wolverine's teen girl sidekick.

As "X-Men" story editor Eric Lewald has said, Marvel specifically requested they use Jubilee instead of Kitty, because Jubilee was newer. (Marvel also requested the fresh-faced Gambit, who got a team slot that might've otherwise gone to Colossus or Nightcrawler.) As writer David McDermott recounted in Lewald's book "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series," the team decided that "Jubilee can basically fill in all the early Kitty Pryde roles if you want to do a story that happened during that period."