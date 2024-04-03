X-Men '97 Brings Back The Original Voice Of Jubilee For A Perfect Guest Role

Warming: this article contains spoilers for the "X-Men '97" episode "Motendo / Lifedeath, Part 1," so proceed with caution.

Since "X-Men '97" is a revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series," the creators of the nostalgic continuation of the Marvel mutants' story made sure to bring back as many of the original voice actors as they could. Sadly, both Norm Spencer (Cyclops) and David Hemblen (Magneto) passed away in 2020, making them unable to return, but Ray Chase and Matthew Waterson are doing fantastic jobs filling in their respective shoes. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hale replaces Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter switched from Gambit to Cable for "X-Men '97," with A.J. LoCascio taking over as the Ragin' Cajun, and Morph is now voiced J.P. Karliak.

But there was one voice actor from "X-Men: The Animated Series" who purposely opted not to reprise their role in order to allow someone else the opportunity that otherwise might not have been afforded to them.

Alyson Court was the original voice of Jubilation Lee, aka Jubilee, a character who is Chinese-American. However, when Court, a white Canadian, was cast in the '90s, Hollywood wasn't as progressive when it came to giving roles to actors from the respective backgrounds of the characters they were bringing to life. So Court made it clear that while she would be happy to return to "X-Men '97" in another role, she wanted an Asian actor to take over the role of Jubilee. That's how we got Holly Chou doing an incredible job of bringing Jubilee to life while keeping the spirit of Alyson Court's performance alive.

Thankfully, the creators of "X-Men '97" found the perfect role for Alyson Court to tackle in the recently released fourth episode of the animated series. The character is named Abscissa, and fans of Marvel Comics know exactly why that's brilliant casting.