Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Features A Major Connection To Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 episode 1 follow.

Matthew Lillard joins the cast of "Daredevil: Born Again" this season, but Marvel fans hoping he'd be someone from the comics are going to be disappointed. No, Lillard plays "Mr. Charles" (definitely not the character's real name), a CIA agent overseeing a deal between the agency and New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

"Born Again" season 1 had one of the darkest endings in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, when Fisk declared martial law in NYC. Matt (Charlie Cox) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) also discovered the real reason Fisk was working to revitalize Brooklyn's Red Hook port. Under a 19th century charter, the port is a "free port" (meaning goods can come in without customs approval), making it perfect for smuggling.

But come season 2, it turns out the New York state government isn't too happy about Fisk's actions, especially when a cargo ship capsizes on its way to Red Hook (the crew scuttled it to keep Daredevil from finding the weapons onboard). The New York lieutenant governor and attorney general show up in Fisk's office, attempting to enforce some oversight. But then Mr. Charles walks in — after one phone call, the AG is defanged. Who was on the other line? "Miss de Fontaine."

Marvel fans will recognize that that name as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the corrupt director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and arguably the main villain of "Thunderbolts*." Val, an anti-Nick Fury, has been recruiting superhumans as assassins but as CIA director, she's still overseeing more mundane black ops like weapons smuggling too.

Matt and Karen assume the guns are for Fisk's armed police, but Mr. Charles and Val's involvement suggests the guns are actually meant for the CIA.