How Captain America: Brave New World Addresses The Biggest MCU Loose Ends

This post contains major spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly 17 years now, dating back to 2008's "Iron Man." With the release of "Captain America: Brave New World" in theaters, we're coming up on 40 movies released in that span, not to mention all of the TV shows on Disney+. While Kevin Feige and co. at Marvel Studios have done an impressive job weaving an interconnected narrative through all of that media over the years, some threads have been left dangling. "Brave New World" attempts to reckon with some pretty big ones.

2021's "Eternals" was a big swing for Marvel, one that ultimately didn't connect with audiences in the way the studio had hoped. Be that as it may, "Eternals" ended with a giant alien Celestial named Tiamut half-emerged in the ocean. That has needed addressing for some time. Though an unexpected place to contend with such a massive, cosmic, dangling thread, "Brave New World" does finally pull this thread, while also using leftover plot points from another unlikely source — namely, 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" — to do just that.

Director Julius Onah's entry in the MCU sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam's friend Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) seemingly attempts to assassinate the military man turned politician. Sam partners with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) to try and clear Isaiah and uncover the truth behind a nefarious global plot. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) is revealed to be pulling the strings as Ross tries to pull together a treaty to divide up all of the adamantium that has been discovered at Celestial Island.

This is Sam Wilson's first solo movie as the MCU's new Captain America, taking over for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who retired after "Avengers: Endgame." It's already a gamble given that Sam officially took over in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," a Disney+ series, as opposed to a movie. At the same time, Marvel decided to hinge the whole thing on a villain from "The Incredible Hulk," a 17 year old major box office disappointment. It's a bold move.