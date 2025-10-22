Why Mahershala Ali Didn't Voice Blade In Marvel Zombies

Mahershala Ali was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade in 2019, but it seems that his first solo movie is destined to languish in development hell. Marvel pulled "Blade" from its originally planned 2025 release slot last year, leading to more speculation that the horror actioner will never happen. What's more, Ali is one of seven MCU actors who were replaced on "Marvel Zombies," with Todd Williams voicing the day-walking vampire instead, lending more weight to the fears that his time as Blade is already over. So, why wasn't Ali cast as the vampire in the animated series?

The answer is simple — he wasn't available, even though the show's creators seemingly wanted him on board. In an interview with POC Culture, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Brad Winterbaum, revealed that he was more than keen for Ali to have been part of the series, but it just wasn't possible when production on "Marvel Zombies" began. As he put it:

"I mean, yeah I think it was like a time — it was really a timing issue more than anything else."

For now, Marvel fans will have to settle for Ali's sneaky voice cameo as Blade in "Eternals," which was released all the way back in 2021. The good news, though, is that the actor might still don the trench coat and fangs at a later date ... even if the delay has left some folks feeling skeptical.