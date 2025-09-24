All 7 MCU Actors Who Were Replaced For Marvel Zombies
The animated miniseries "Marvel Zombies" is, as the title implies, set in an alternate version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where most of your favorite heroes are zombies. It's a spin-off from the 2021 "What If...?" episode "What If... Zombies?!," which was, in turn, inspired by the 2005 Marvel Comics title created by Mark Millar, Greg Land, and Robert Kirkman. Unlike other zombies, however, those of the Marvel variety tend to retain their personalities and intelligence even after becoming undead. The zombie virus does cause them to prematurely decompose, either; rather, it infuses them with a powerful hunger for human flesh. If they don't eat people, they begin to become feral.
Don't make the Hulk hungry. You wouldn't like him when he's hungry.
"Marvel Zombies" the TV show, as mentioned, is set in the MCU and features a lot of the franchise's numerous characters, including Captain America, the Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Thanos, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and several others. In many cases, these individuals are voiced by the same actors who've previously played them in live-action MCU films and series.Their ranks include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Elisabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and many more besides.
Seven MCU actors, however, have been replaced for "Marvel Zombies." Specifically, Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tony Leung Chiu-wai (Wenwu), Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), and Mahershala Ali (Blade) have all been recast for the series. Yes, in case you forgot, Ali previously made a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credits scenes for "Eternals." Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' "Blade" reboot remains stuck in development limbo until further notice.
The Marvel Zombies voice cast includes multiple What If...? veterans
Todd Williams plays Blade in "Marvel Zombies," meaning he's the first actor to give a full performance as the character in the MCU. However, this version of Blade comes with a twist. Not only is the show's iteration of Blade a half-human-half-vampire monster hunter, but he's also the host of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god that imbues Moon Knight with his superpowers.
Thor, meanwhile, is voiced in "Marvel Zombies" by Greg Furman, who has appeared on "The Goldbergs" and in low-budget genre films like "Flight 666" and "Triassic World." As for Peter Parker, he's voiced here by Hudson Thames, who also plays the role in the animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "What If... Zombies?!" Outside of the MCU, Thames has additionally appeared on episodes of "I Think You Should Leave," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," and "Malibu Country," on top of playing Tyler in the TV series "Rule the Mix."
This brings us to Okoye, the stalwart Wakandan warrior, who's played by veteran voice actor Kenna Ramsey in "Marvel Zombies." Ramsey also voiced the character in the "What If...?" season 3 episode "What If... The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" and has lent her vocals to the TV shows "Big Nate," "King-Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," and "My Adventures with Superman." Her other credits include roles in the film "That Thing You Do!," as well as the shows "Becker," "JAG," and "ER" and the video games "The Division 2," "Bugsnax," and "Call of Duty: Mobile."
Meet the talented voice cast of Marvel Zombies
On the villain side of things, Baron Zemo is voiced in "Marvel Zombies" by Rama Vallury, who also played the role in the first season of "X-Men '97." In fact, Vallury has previously voiced characters in multiple Marvel projects, including the kid-friendly "Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "Iron Man and his Amazing Friends." On top of that, he did voice work for the English-language dub of "Squid Game," served as the narrator of "Wild Worlds," and turned up regularly on shows like "AOK" and "Tooned In."
Wenwu, himself another villain and the near-immortal martial arts master from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," is being played on "Marvel Zombies" by Feodor Chin, who is also carrying over the role from "What If...?" Chin has definitely lent his skills to something you've seen (or played). He took over playing the voices of Leo Wong and Scoop Chang on "Futurama" after their original white actors tastefully stepped aside over concerns of racial disparity and worked on the little-known Marvel animated series "Hit-Monkey" (as well as the celebrated series "Love, Death & Robots"). He's also lent his voice to video games like "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League," "Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth," "Ghosts of Tsushima," "Red Dead Redepmtion 2," and "Overwatch," and he's even done voice acting for "World of Warcraft." That's all on top of his on-screen appearances in various TV shows and indie movies, although usually in small supporting roles.
Finally, Melina Vostokoff — the Russian super-agent and ersatz "mother" of Black Widow — is being played by Kari Wahlgren. The actor not only played the part on "What If...?," but she's also played multiple other superheroes across the animated medium, including Starfire in "Teen Titans," Zatanna in "DC Super Hero Girls," and Helen in "Invincible." She's even played Aunt May, Ma Kent, and Tigress from the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, making her one of the more prolific actors in the industry right now. Frankly, her resume is simply too extensive to do justice by here.
"Marvel Zombies" is now available to stream on Disney+.