All 7 MCU Actors Who Were Replaced For Marvel Zombies

The animated miniseries "Marvel Zombies" is, as the title implies, set in an alternate version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where most of your favorite heroes are zombies. It's a spin-off from the 2021 "What If...?" episode "What If... Zombies?!," which was, in turn, inspired by the 2005 Marvel Comics title created by Mark Millar, Greg Land, and Robert Kirkman. Unlike other zombies, however, those of the Marvel variety tend to retain their personalities and intelligence even after becoming undead. The zombie virus does cause them to prematurely decompose, either; rather, it infuses them with a powerful hunger for human flesh. If they don't eat people, they begin to become feral.

Don't make the Hulk hungry. You wouldn't like him when he's hungry.

"Marvel Zombies" the TV show, as mentioned, is set in the MCU and features a lot of the franchise's numerous characters, including Captain America, the Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Thanos, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and several others. In many cases, these individuals are voiced by the same actors who've previously played them in live-action MCU films and series.Their ranks include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Elisabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and many more besides.

Seven MCU actors, however, have been replaced for "Marvel Zombies." Specifically, Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tony Leung Chiu-wai (Wenwu), Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), and Mahershala Ali (Blade) have all been recast for the series. Yes, in case you forgot, Ali previously made a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credits scenes for "Eternals." Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' "Blade" reboot remains stuck in development limbo until further notice.