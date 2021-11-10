Marvel's Eternals Post-Credits Scene Almost Featured An Avenger

In the "Eternals" post-credits scene in question, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) is on the verge of wielding the weapon known as the Ebony Blade, a sword passed down from medieval times that harbors a strange energy that imbues whoever holds it with incredible power. But before he can actually pick it up, an off-sceen voice asks, "Sure you're ready for that Mr. Whitman?"

It's been confirmed that this voice belongs to none other than Mahershala Ali as the new Blade in the MCU. Director Chloé Zhao came up with the reveal herself, and it's our first introduction to the new version of the Marvel Comics character that was previously played by Wesley Snipes. However, there was some debate behind the scenes as to who that voice should belong to.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, co-writers Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo revealed that at least one member of The Avengers was considered for the vocal cameo. Though the writing duo could neither confirm or deny that Doctor Strange was once the character meant to deliver that line of dialogue, they revealed one other character who was briefly in the running. Kaz revealed:

"I think that once upon a time it may even been Sam, or new Cap."

Yes, that's Sam Wilson, the superhero formerly known as Falcon who has now taken the mantle of Captain America, as seen in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." Personally, I don't think that makes much sense. With the events of "Eternals" playing out in London, it seems odd for Captain America to shoehorn himself into something like this when Sam Wilson doesn't really have a history of dealing with the cosmic or mystical side of the MCU on his own. Sure, Captain America might have a vested interest if this ever threatened humanity, but Doctor Strange would have made a lot more sense considering the history that the Ebony Blade has with Merlyn, another wielder of mystical powers.

Thankfully, Chloé Zhao thought about bringing Blade into the mix, and having a character like that confront the man who would become Black Knight feels like a more satisfying connection and tease than having Sam Wilson getting involved. Of course, we're still wondering what Blade's place will be in the larger MCU, so we'll just have to be patient and see how this all plays out, especially with all the possible paths the MCU could take in the wake of "Eternals."