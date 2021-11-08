Chloe Zhao Pitched That Eternals Credits Character Reveal With The Actor Already In Mind

Chloe Zhao was tapped to helm Marvel's "Eternals" weeks before she began production on "Nomadland," the film that would win her an Academy Award. The director behind the tender 2017 Western "The Rider" won acclaim when that film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and the buzz followed through on her next projects. So from the onset, we knew the significance of Zhao's involvement. Sure enough, she created a wildly ambitious and thoroughly divisive Marvel film, where cosmic madness and intimate stylings collide. However you feel about "Eternals," Zhao's influence on the final product is undeniable and more than a little intriguing.

With the film finally playing in theaters, she has the chance to share some insight on the process behind some of her major decisions. And what tends to dominate conversation when a Marvel movie finally arrives? The question of what comes next. With her mid-credits scene, Zhao hints towards the next chapter in the MCU and invites a big star along for the ride. So what prompted this casting choice? Thankfully, she's happy to share the answer.

Thai is your warning — massive spoilers for "Eternals" lie ahead.