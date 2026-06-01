10 Most Influential Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Though sci-fi and horror cinema had certainly crossed streams before 1979's "Alien," the genre blend was never the same after it. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie follows an unassuming space freighter as its crew investigates a distress signal on a remote planet. This results in one of their own becoming infected by a parasite xenomorph, which quickly matures to adulthood when it hatches. As the remaining crew try to track the creature, they are hunted down one-by-one while the sinister true nature of their mission comes to light.

Easily one of the best sci-fi horror movies ever made, "Alien" showed the world just how scary the genre could be. The movie took the idea of a sci-fi creature feature and turned it on its head through a memorable grotesque monster design by H.R. Giger and the taut pacing of a slasher flick. The film also brought a more grounded and industrially claustrophobic look to spacefaring stories, rather than the cleaner depictions of spaceships and their crews. The impact of Sigourney Weaver creating a female heroic archetype in the normally male-dominated sci-fi genre can't be understated either through her star-making performance as Ellen Ripley.

Blending monster mash thrills with an always relatable tale of corporate malfeasance, "Alien" made Hollywood names out of Scott and Weaver.