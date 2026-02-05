12 Movies That Reinvented Genres

These days, movie genres are more nebulous than ever. Just look at "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which combines science-fiction, action, and family drama, or "Poor Things," simultaneously a raunchy sex comedy and steampunk fantasy. Even Christopher Nolan described "Oppenheimer" as a merging of multiple genres: a hero's journey origin story, a heist, a courtroom drama, a Western, and a horror movie.

However, while these films may break the rules of what constitutes a "genre," there are others that not only firmly fit in a genre, but re-shape it for generations to come. From classics of the '70s and '80s to more recent box office phenomena, these films changed more than just the lives of the performers and filmmakers involved, they affected the future of the movie industry as a whole.

Let's take a look at 12 of these films that we can credit with reinventing their genres, which previously may have suffered from being tired and predictable, or even dominated by one franchise entirely. We'll point out the specific qualities of this film that not only resonated with audiences, but have etched them into cinematic history as timeless movies that, no matter how old or recent, have forever changed their genres.