The Complete Indiana Jones Timeline Explained

It's been 44 years since "Raiders of the Lost Ark" premiered in theaters. Many of the coolest moments from the "Indiana Jones" franchise (so far) have since become staples of pop culture and have been parodied over and over again. To some, the concept of a globe-trotting archaeologist may even be pastiche at this point.

And yet, in the years that the "Indiana Jones" franchise has grown since the release of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the timeline of the movies and associated materials have gotten a little confusing to casual fans. Not only are the feature films in the franchise not in chronological order, but there's also an entire television series, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," which aired on ABC from 1992 to 1996 and spans the entire life story of Harrison Ford's character in the films, as portrayed across the ages by Sean Patrick Flanery, George Hall, Corey Carrier, and Ford himself.

For those who want to know the exact chronological order of Indiana Jones' life on screen (not including additional media like novels, comic books, or video games aside from "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"), this should be your definitive source of truth going forward. Just keep track of all the dates ... why does it have to be dates?