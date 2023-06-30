Here's How The Dial Of Destiny Works In Indiana Jones (You Need To Do A Little Math)

This article contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," so beware.

Alfred Hitchcock coined the term MacGuffin, declaring it "the thing that the spies are after, but the audience doesn't care." In the "Indiana Jones" saga, all of the installments center around a MacGuffin, a mysterious artifact central to the story. In "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones quests after the coveted Ark of the Covenant. In "The Temple of Doom" he goes after the fabled Sankara Stones. The Holy Grail is at the center of the race in "The Last Crusade." "The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" revolves, naturally, around the Crystal Skulls of pre-Colombian Mesoamerican origin. But what is the Dial of Destiny and how does it work?

In "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," we learn that the titular device is actually the Antikythera, designed by Archimedes, one of the most prominent astronomers, mathematicians, physicists, engineers, and inventors in classical antiquity.

Some have left the movie scratching their head about how the device works, but few realize it's based on a real object, just like the MacGuffins in other Indy pictures. So, what is it based on and how does it work? That's what we're here to learn.