Temple Of Doom's Rope Bridge Battle Was Just As Dangerous Behind The Scenes

The action climax of Steven Spielberg's 1984 film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is a prolonged affair that saw a fight in a mine, a minecart chase, a flood, the freeing of hundreds of slaves, and a tense moment on a rope bridge, hoisted many hundreds of feet above a crocodile-infested river.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) had retrieved the three sacred Sankara Stones from the wicked Mola Ram (Amrish Puri), and fled Pankot Palace, aiming to return the stones to a nearby village that had been ravaged by the local Thugee cult. While fleeing, Indy found himself in the middle of the above-mentioned bridge, grasping the sacred stones in a satchel, a machete hoisted above his head. Thuggee cult members approached him on either side of the bridge, their swords drawn. If they got any closer, Indy would cut the ropes, causing the bridge to split and crash into either side of the canyon.

They got closer. Indy cuts the rope, the bridge crashes, and our hero barely holds on to the slats. The bridge ends now dangle down the side of the canyon. It was a daring stunt in an action picture full of them.

According to the 1984 making-of book "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: Official Collectors Edition," the stunt was nearly as dangerous to film. No one died, of course, but it took a lot of careful planning, and a lot of risk, to get just right. The actual location was just as precarious as it looked in the movie, and both the film's executive producer Frank Marshall, and its cinematographer, Douglas Slocombe, expressed trepidation while filming.