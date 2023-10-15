One Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Location Posed A Chronological Challenge

Steven Spielberg's 1984 film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" moves at a breakneck pace, seeing its title character (Harrison Ford) survive a black market artifact deal, the death of an old friend, a poisoning, a shootout in a night club, a plane crash, a sled ride down a snowy mountain, and a dangerous river rafting excursion before the plot even begins in earnest. It's not until Indy exits that raft and steps ashore in a small village in India that his quest becomes clear.

The village of Mayapore, Indy finds, has fallen into starvation and destitution due to an ill-defined parasitic influence coming from a local palace. It seems that evil members of a cult, operating out of said palace, have come to Mayapore, kidnapped all the children, and stolen their sacred Sankara stone, a magical artifact that seemingly kept the village verdant and well-fed. The cult of Thuggee has been forcing the Mayapore children to work in their mines beneath Pankot Palace, digging for additional stones, which they intend to use in demonic rites. Indy must go to Pankot, solve several mysteries, and rescue the village.

At the start of "Temple of Doom," Mayapore is brown and dying, resting miserably among muddy hills. When Indy returns triumphant at the end of the film, Sanakara stone in hand and children in tow, Mayapore has instantly become green and lovely once again. See the pictures below for a comparison.

It seems to shoot the village, the filmmakers had to shoot the verdant scenes first. This process was detailed in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: Official Collector's Edition," a making-of book published in 1984, and currently readable through the Internet Archive.