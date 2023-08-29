Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Cinematographer Was Mere Steps Away From Cliff-Plunging Death

Making movies can be fun, it can be as boring as watching paint dry, and, sometimes, it can be dangerous. And I'm not even talking about filming stunts where people are crawling under moving trucks or getting electrocuted by Old Testament ghosts and an angry God. There's lots of heavy equipment and dangerous, exotic locations that crew have to be mindful of when they're out of their element.

Case in point: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" cinematographer Douglas Slocombe and his penchant for constantly nearly yeeting himself off of cliffs and other large drops while making the iconic, whip-cracking adventure.

As recounted by director Steven Spielberg in a lengthy piece he wrote for American Cinematographer, Slocombe would get so caught up in looking for a shot that sometimes he'd lose track of his surroundings.

Slocombe was a well-known and well-respected British cinematographer and although he was in his sixties by the time Spielberg hired him to shoot "Raiders of the Lost Ark," his enthusiasm for his art made him a bit like an excited schoolboy on set:

"When I said, 'I'd like the third camera on the hill' — I'd turn around and Dougie would be on the hill with a third camera two minutes after I had spoken. I found that rather amazing."

Sometimes that excitement would result in near castastrophe.