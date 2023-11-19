The Correct Order To Watch The Indiana Jones Movies

You may know the catchphrase: If adventure has a name, it must be Indiana Jones. And it's true. No film series better embodies the spirit of pure, plucky, boyish adventure quite like the story of Dr. Henry Jones Jr., an archaeologist who's dashingly handsome, handy with a bullwhip, really good at punching Nazis, and, perhaps most importantly, never gives up even when the odds are stacked against him. Across five films and 40 years, Harrison Ford brought the iconic character to life, defining a unique brand of plucky cool for several generations of film fans. Simply put, only James Bond gives Indy a run for his money in the "greatest action hero in movie history" contest.

Maybe you knew all of that. Maybe you didn't. In any case, you're reading this article because you need to know which order to watch the Indiana Jones films and want an expert opinion. For some of you, this question comes from a beginner's status — you've never seen these films and since they don't have numbers in the titles, you genuinely have no idea where to start! Meanwhile, seasoned fans may want to know if there's a preferred order to watch these movies because, yes, one of them happens to be a prequel, set before the events of the other films.

Don't worry. There's an easy answer to all of your questions. You've come to the right place.