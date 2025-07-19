Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Answers A 44-Year-Old Franchise Question

Expanding a movie franchise with TV shows, books, or video games is a tricky endeavor. There's a temptation to answer every question that the source material doesn't answer, to fill in all the gaps and make the nostalgia overcome the new story. A great spin-off manages to feel like an essential part of the franchise on its own, and when it does touch other parts of the series, it makes the answers or crossover feel inevitable. "Andor" cracked the code to this, recontextualizing elements of the original movies and adding layers of nuance to them by revealing the forgotten and erased history of the Rebellion while also telling the best "Star Wars" story in 40 years.

Similarly, there is another Lucasfilm property that just got a decades-long mystery answered in a way that improves the source material, without overshadowing the new story. It's the 2024 game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" (recently released on the PlayStation 5) by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The story takes place in the year 1937, the year between the events of the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." This means Indiana has already witnessed undeniably supernatural events and has an established hatred of Nazis. The plot involves Indiana (voiced by Troy Baker) traveling around the world fighting off different fascist groups as they try to harness the power of ancient sites that form a perfect circle when together on a map — while also uncovering the mysteries of an ancient order that believed in literal giants.

Though an entirely new and original story (that nevertheless has all the staples of a great Indiana Jones adventure, like shooting a swordsman), "The Great Circle" does answer one big question from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" that was unresolved for 44 years — what happened between Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood? No, not in that scene.