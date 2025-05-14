Andor Season 2 Tragically 'Erases' The True Creator Of The Rebel Alliance

Major spoilers ahead for "Andor" season 2, up to the series finale.

"Andor" is not only the best "Star Wars" experiment in decades, it's arguably the timeliest and most poignant TV show currently airing. This is a harrowing portrayal of the evils of fascism and how genocide can happen right under everyone's noses. It is also a phenomenal story about the cost of revolution and the sacrifices made in the fight against tyranny.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy builds on the world introduced in "Star Wars: Rogue One," which showed us the dirty side of rebellion: the assassinations, the spying, and the mistrust. It is a show about the extraordinary effort required to start the spark that will eventually light the fire that will burn the Empire down. We've seen the idealism of Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), who genuinely believed in the purity of the struggle and tried to inspire others with his manifesto. We've also learned more about Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and how his experiences in the Clone Wars turned him into an extremist who only sees the end goal.

As "Andor" approaches the start of "Rogue One" in its second season, the rebellion grows from random acts of insurrection to an organized alliance with ranks, a hierarchy, and a proper base. We've seen Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) finally step out from the shadows and abandon Coruscant to become a public leader of the rebellion. We've watched the establishment of a rebel base on Yavin IV, and witnessed the Ghorman massacre that inspired countless people to join the cause.

By the final three episodes of "Andor" season 2, the Rebel Alliance has become the one we know from the original trilogy: a military force that defeats the Empire and restores the Republic (for a little while). But this is also the Rebel Alliance that makes many mistakes — like almost blowing its chance at getting the Death Star plans, or erasing one of the founding fathers of the rebellion from history: Luthen Rael.