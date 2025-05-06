Andor Season 2 Offers A Gripping Successor To The First Season's Best Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

When George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" was released in 1977, it gave generations of children dreams of joining the Rebel Alliance and fighting the forces of the evil Empire. By virtue of the fact that it was a two-hour movie, the notion that one could join the Rebels seemed fairly simple, and thus the fantasies they sparked were similarly unadorned. As the franchise has continued over the decades, this "good guys vs. bad guys" concept has continued to be developed, subverted, examined, and altogether deepened by a number of filmmakers, not the least of which was Lucas himself. As those generations of fans have grown up (well, as most of them have grown up, anyway), they, along with "Star Wars" itself, have come to realize that joining and/or starting a rebellion is no simple task.

That's why the monologue delivered by Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgǎrd) in season 1, episode 10 of Disney+'s "Andor" is one of the most vibrant and vital of the entire "Star Wars" franchise. It's not just that Skarsgård's performance is electric, nor is it that Rael's dialogue (written by Beau Willimon) is as good as anything Obi-Wan Kenobi or Yoda has ever said. It's that Rael, one of the architects of the Rebellion working tirelessly behind the scenes, is explaining to the audience via a Rebel spy within the Empire, Lonni Jung (Robert Emms), exactly what true political and moral conviction means. To sum up: it's not easy, it's not simple, it's not kind, and it has no reward. It's a monologue about the nature of sacrifice in general, yet it also brilliantly spells out one of the hardest truths: In order to actually make a better future, you must be willing to accept and understand the fact that you will never see it.

Thanks to the monologue being so well received, journalists have asked Skarsgård during the lead-up to "Andor" season 2 whether there might be a new monologue that Luthen will deliver, and the actor has pretty bluntly said that there will not be. While it's true that "Andor" does not tempt fate by trying to one-up that monologue, there is a moment in the new season which actively recalls it, and it's no surprise that it's one of the best scenes in the show.