Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Thrilling Opening Was Shot On One Of Hawaii's Most Beautiful Islands

The word "iconic" gets thrown around a bit too much in regards to films. If anything could rightfully earn that moniker, though, it is Steven Spielberg's 1981 action/adventure classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Working with his friend and "Star Wars" director George Lucas, Spielberg crafted a cinematic icon like no other in the form of Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford in every single movie in the series to date. But it all started with "Raiders." More specifically, it all started with that unforgettable opening sequence.

The introduction of Ford's Indy in the film's opening, from his emergence from the jungle to being chased by that boulder, is cinema history. It's blockbuster filmmaking at its finest. There's a reason why "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is hailed as one of the greatest movies ever made. While that legendary opening scene is supposed to take place in Peru, it was actually filmed in Hawaii. More specifically, the island of Kauai, which is oft-considered one of the most beautiful islands that makes up the U.S. state.

Spielberg filmed "Raiders" all over the world, including some brutal scenes in the Sahara Desert which makes up the Egypt portion of the film. Hawaii and the scenes captured on the island of Kauai though are immeasurably important, as those scenes set the tone for the entire movie. What happened on that island was nothing short of movie magic, instantly gripping audience members who had no idea what they were in for.

Kauai is the fourth largest Hawaiian island filled with peaks, valleys, and lush vegetation, which allowed Spielberg to have the island stand in for Peru. Per Movie-Locations.com, the temple location is on the Kipu Ranch, which is a working cattle ranch that is not typically open to the public.