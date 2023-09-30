Filming Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Egypt Scenes Were Miserable For Everyone

From early on in Steven Spielberg's career, he learned to get used to the terrible conditions that often come with working on location. Most of "Jaws" was filmed on the actual ocean, for instance, and the production was a disaster. What was supposed to be 55 days of shooting turned into 159, and the movie that was supposed to cost $4 million ended up costing $9 million. Thank God the movie was a huge hit, because it's not clear how Spielberg would've recovered if "Jaws" had flopped in theaters.

But as difficult as filming in and around water can be, there's also plenty of chaos to come with filming in the desert. As a wise Jedi would later remark, sand is coarse, rough, irritating, and it gets everywhere, which is part of what led to the many Egypt scenes in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" being straight-up agonizing to film. Although Spielberg and co-creator George Lucas still managed to stay ahead of schedule this time — wrapping up the movie after 73 of the 85 days the studio allowed — those sections in the desert sure felt like they took a lot longer.

"The prevailing temperature in the shade of an umbrella was 130 degrees in the Sahara Desert," Spielberg himself wrote in a 2017 recounting of the production process. "The only relief came when the wind would pick up at around 4 o'clock in the afternoon and cool the breeze to a mere 110 degrees ... It was the least enjoyable location I think I've ever experienced."