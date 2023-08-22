The Indiana Jones Scene Karen Allen Was Upset With And Wanted To Change

One of the most touching moments I've seen in a movie this year arrived at the end of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," when Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood returns to help nurse our badly beat-up hero back into shape. We learn earlier in the movie that the source of their estrangement was the death of their son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), who settled a dispute with his headstrong father by enlisting in Vietnam. Indy blamed himself for Mutt's demise and took to the bottle. Unwilling to watch her husband drink himself to death, Marion left.

That the film ends on an upbeat note is hardly a surprise. The Indy films are escapist entertainments meant to send you out of the theater on a high. But a part of me worried that we might get a throwaway off-screen appearance like Holly Gennaro bawling out John McClane over a payphone in "Die Hard with a Vengeance." Fortunately, James Mangold and company had more respect for the love of Indy's life and brought her back for a beautifully staged curtain call.

Is it fan service to revisit the "Where doesn't it hurt scene" on Katanga's ship from "Raiders of the Lost Ark?" Absolutely. But this being Indy's last hurrah, I say crank up John Williams' "Marion's Theme," and bring these two on-again/off-again lovers back together, hopefully for good.

And yet, as much as we adore the original iteration of this scene, Allen had misgivings about it 43 years ago.