9 Movie And TV Sub-Genres Dominated By One Franchise

Some movie and TV genres manage to mint money no matter what the film or show is. Back in the day, it was westerns that could do no wrong. You couldn't go to the movie theater or turn on the TV without seeing somebody wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse. Cowboy chaps were replaced by spandex in the 2000s, as until recently it was superhero movies that were as inevitable as Thanos, particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe (however, Steven Spielberg once predicted superhero movies would "go the way of the western" and now "superhero fatigue" seems to be a thing).

Nothing lasts forever, but my point is that there are some genres that are teflon when it comes to bombs, at least for a time. For that matter, most genres seem to produce their fair share of hits. After all, if a franchise or genre continues to fail, Hollywood would stop making those movies, right? But what about genres, specifically sub-genres, that don't seem to work for most movies and TV shows ... except for one franchise? Film and TV fans may not have much appetite for the specific sub-genre in general, but when it comes to one particular franchise, they just can't get enough. We're going to look at what those franchises are, and discuss why fans love them so. Whether it's box office, number of films, mainstream credibility, or simply good, old-fashioned fan enthusiasm, these are the franchises that dominate their specific movie and TV sub-genre.