10 Best Movies Of All Time, According To Roger Ebert

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Roger Ebert gained popularity as a film critic not just from his sensational film review program "Siskel & Ebert," in which Ebert and co-host Richard Siskel talked about new movies and occasionally seemed ready to rip out each other's throats. But it was also his utilitarian, accessible style of writing and talking about movies that won him over with the general public — here was suddenly a film critic that audiences could identify with.

Ebert has gone down in history as one of our most essential voices in film criticism, but if you asked him for a top 10, what would it be? Well, he's doled out multiple over the years, and this collection is from his last selections for the roster before his death in 2013. Specifically, these are pulled from his selections for the Sight & Sound publication's 2012 edition of their decennial list, "The Greatest Films of All Time." The majority of these are consistent with the list he submitted in 2002, so there's a congruity with the films that Ebert held close to his heart over the years. On the contrary, if you want some movies Ebert hated that you should actually see, we have a list for that as well.

For now, here are the best movies of all time, according to Roger Ebert.