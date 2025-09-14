Why You Should Save Watching Alfred Hitchcock's Best Movie For Last

Every 10 years since 1952, Sight & Sound Magazine has conducted a poll of notable critics and filmmakers to surmise the best movies of all time. From 1952 through 2002, Orson Welles' unassailable classic "Citizen Kane" was polled at #1. 2012, however, finally saw an upset, with "Citizen Kane" falling to #2 and Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" supplanting it. After 50 years, there was a new "Best Movie Ever Made." This was something of a surprise, as "Vertigo" wasn't always considered a top-10-level classic by the Sight & Sound pollsters. Indeed, Hitchcock's psychosexual thriller didn't even crack the upper echelons of the poll until 1992, when it debuted at #4.

I'm old enough to remember the collective groans emitted in 2012. Sure, cineastes the world over love "Vertigo," but ... why that one? "Vertigo" is a notoriously oblique film, suffused with an indistinct, dreamlike tone. It has weird themes of romantic and sexual obsession, as well as even weirder underpinnings of sexual dominance that emit a whiff of BDSM. "Vertigo" is also a soap opera thriller wherein the golden-boy hero is revealed to be an aggressive, off-putting, controlling deviant by the end. Fans of David Lynch's "Blue Velvet" will get a kick out of "Vertigo."

At the same time, "Vertigo" is very strangely paced, with its thriller elements coming to an end about halfway through the movie, only to be supplanted by a new kind of obsession drama. It's oblique. Difficult. Off-putting. Ask any film student or Hitchcock fan, and they will likely tell you they prefer more crowd-pleasing movies like "Psycho," "Rear Window," "Notorious," "North by Northwest," "The Birds," "Rope," or "Strangers on a Train" over "Vertigo."

And yet, "Vertigo" is often listed as the best Hitchcock film. Why is that?

The reason is that "Vertigo" rests at the end of one's cinematic journey. It's so complex and mired in Hitchcock's personal interests that it only emerges as a classic once you've seen a lot of other movies, Hitchcock's included.