Roger Ebert Called This Classic Comedy Streaming On Prime Video A 'Masterpiece'

In the 1980s, Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel wrested the United States' "film critics of record" title from Pauline Kael and Andrew Sarris. They became television stars via the PBS-aired "Sneak Previews," and their influence ballooned when they became nationally syndicated with their binary thumbs up/down rating system. It was strange for two Chicago-based critics to achieve national prominence, but their badinage was an acerbic joy to behold — especially when it appeared they were about to come to actual blows over a formulaic piece of studio pap like "Cop and a Half."

There were several drawbacks to the Siskel-Ebert shtick (expertly addressed in Matt Singer's indispensable "Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever"), but it was particularly lamentable that they were so tightly tethered to the now. Unless an old film got a major re-release, they rarely got to hold forth on the classics. They did eventually carve out time for notable video releases of older films, but I really wanted to hear what they thought of vintage screwball comedies, cold-around-the-heart noirs, or pioneering silents.

The internet has brought us much misery over the last thirty years, but in the nascent 1990s days of the World Wide Web, it gave people in podunk towns unfettered access to newspapers from around the world. And when I realized I could read Roger Ebert's latest reviews every week, I was elated. No legacy media member embraced this medium more enthusiastically than Ebert. He was already prolific, but his writing output exploded in this moment. He was suddenly free to write about his favorite movies, and he was never more eloquent than when he published a four-star rave for Buster Keaton's silent, expensive movie "The General," calling it a "masterpiece."