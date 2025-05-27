The 15 Best Movie Villains Of All Time, Ranked

A hero is cool and all, but a great villain that makes a movie even more special. If a rogue is blander than nonfat yogurt, forget about having a good time, because let's face it, it's all about the chaos — and the more, the merrier, baby!

In cinema, we have been blessed by Hades with some of the greatest villains of all time. From Thanos snapping away half of the universe to Hannibal Lecter snacking on friends and foes, there's no shortage of rapscallions to see and relish on the big screen. The question is, how do you pick the best of the best here?

It's about looking at their legacy and all-round influence on the medium of film. Most importantly, how did they make the audience feel? Not every baddie needs to have the viewer trembling in their boots, but they should stir complex emotions in everyone. So, let's get to it, shall we? Honorable mentions go out to Norman Bates ("Psycho"), Anton Chigurh "No Country for Old Men"), Jack Torrance ("The Shining"), and Cruella de Vil ("101 Dalmatians"), who narrowly missed out on this list.

