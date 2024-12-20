Mufasa: The Lion King Repeats The Same Ridiculous Sin As Solo: A Star Wars Story

It's baffling enough that "Mufasa" spends so much time with its characters talking about Milele before revealing that Milele is actually Pride Rock, but it also forgets to explain why the film's characters never refer to Milele ever again. (Seeing as the film's first new song, a duet between Mufasa's actual parents, is called "Milele," it's even odder.) It's doubly baffling that this story attempts to make Scar's name and its origin something of a third-act twist. As noted above, Timon and Pumbaa are on hand to jump in at random moments of the film to ask questions, riff, and make jokes that no one else within the film seems to want to hear. (This, too, is an odd choice: Timon and Pumbaa are the height of comic relief, and yet this movie seems to loathe the fact that they're present. Maybe that's why the adult version of Zazu, voiced by John Oliver in the 2019 remake, doesn't appear here — unless Oliver just didn't want to be in the prequel.) But they also do a couple of back-and-forths about wondering who Taka really is, with the gag being that the more juvenile Pumbaa wants to act like he knows Taka's true identity but has no clue. Whether or not the adults in the audience are all meant to guess what's going on, the film holds back until the very end, and for no good reason.

If there's one way the scene in which Han Solo gets his last name (a moment that Disney execs actually loved) from "Solo" fares better than the whole thing with Scar in "Mufasa," it's that it happens early on. It's arguably just as ridiculous — perhaps more so because, really, did anyone ever wonder why Han's last name was Solo any more than they wondered why Luke Skywalker's last name was Skywalker? — but dispensed with sooner. To jog your memory: in "Solo," as Han is on the run and attempting to go unseen, he signs himself up for military duty with the Imperial Navy. During his boarding process, the attending Imperial officer notes that he's by himself and has no last name, so why not call him Han Byhimself? (Or, y'know, Solo.) The answer to this question, one which no one ever asked, is pretty useless in the grand scheme of things.

The same is true of what happens with Taka/Scar in "Mufasa." You could even argue that Mufasa has made his own bed by letting his adoptive brother hang around the savanna; although we don't see Scar strike up any conversations with hyenas, they are briefly glimpsed among the menagerie of animals living in Milele, and most of us can put two and two together about how the strange bedfellows will eventually strike up an advantageous relationship in "The Lion King." What we do see is Scar essentially telling Mufasa that by calling himself by that new name, it will serve as a reminder of how much he resents the lion cub he helped save usurp him in the royal lineage. We can debate the original 1994 "Lion King" and how obvious it is that Scar is bad news, and that Mufasa should not be so willing to let his brother hang around. But now that we know why Scar is so resentful ... well, Mufasa, you could've made a better choice.