Mufasa: The Lion King Review: An Improvement, But Never As Good As The Original Film

It's kind of wild that the explorative pop culture prequel is still a thing among Hollywood filmmakers. There has been a recent tendency to tell a very specific kind of origin story that meticulously catalogs how certain familiar commercial figures came into being. The goal of these stories is not to expand on a character's complexity, introduce a new mystery into their lives, or to critically re-litigate their function, but to aggressively reinforce the feelings audiences already have. Audiences have, to offer a metaphor, been addicted to the same pop culture drug for years, but repeated viewings and general commercial ubiquity has caused them to built up a tolerance. Hollywood has responded by essentially adding metaphorical cocaine to the drugs, hoping to offer the exact same high, but slightly altered.

The high is satisfying for fans, but rarely provides great new ideas. There have been several versions of this phenomenon in 2024. There was "Alien: Romulus," which offered the same monsters and even used CGI to resurrect a deceased actor. There was "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," which taught us how Helm's Deep got its name. There was the actually-kinda-good "Transformers One," which explored how Optimus Prime first transformed. There was the legitimately scary "The First Omen." Even "Wicked" counts, although that's a pop phenom unto itself.

Now we have Barry Jenkins' "Mufasa: The Lion King," a prequel to Jon Favreau's 2019 digitally animated remake of 1994's "The Lion King." It's hardly the first "Lion King" prequel/interquel/spinoff — it comes after the 2004 straight-to-video movie "The Lion King 1½," 1998's "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride," and the 2005 TV series "The Lion Guard" — but Jenkins has once again pointed out: learning where pop icons came from isn't ever as interesting having them in the first place. Seeing how Mufasa from "The Lion King" grew up is little more than pop filler. It's a Silmarillion for Disney Adults. It's ultimately kind of useless.