The 15 Worst Things The Joker Has Ever Done

Try as we might to assess all versions of the Joker equally, we just couldn't square where to fit the dastardly deeds of the blockhead from "The LEGO Batman Movie." Though the 2017 animated film looks as if it were made entirely out of toys, it's often considered to be one of the best "Batman" movies ever made, understanding the hero and his supporting cast better than most "serious" live action efforts. As such, we'll at least give an honorable mention to its Joker (voiced by Zach Galifianakis), and his nearly-successful plot to destroy the world.

Advertisement

Heartbroken by Batman's (Will Arnett) refusal to admit that he's his archnemesis, the Joker executes a master plan where he gets himself sent to Superman's (Channing Tatum) Phantom Zone so that he can free the powerful, non-DC villains trapped there like Sauron from "The Lord of the Rings" and Voldemort from "Harry Potter." Together, they successfully destroy the structural supports of the LEGO world, leading to an apocalyptic event that is only stopped when Batman convinces the Joker to help him.