Why Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Is Not The Real Joker, According To Director Todd Phillips

This post contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

There are a lot of controversial elements to the long-awaited sequel to "Joker," but maybe the biggest one is the reveal that Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck isn't really the Joker we all know and love. This guy will never end up in a never-ending feud with Batman, nor will he be smashing anybody's head into a pencil. Instead, "Folie à Deux" ends with Arthur not only renouncing his Joker persona, but also getting stabbed to death for good measure. To any fan expecting this character to somehow get involved in Bruce Wayne's life, it must've been a bitter pill to swallow.

In an interview with IGN, director Todd Phillips clarified that he never really intended for Arthur Fleck to be seen as the same Joker from the comics. As he put it:

"The first film is called 'Joker.' It's not called 'The Joker,' it's called 'Joker.' And the first film under the script always said "An origin story." Never said THE origin story. It was this idea that maybe this isn't THE Joker. Maybe this is the inspiration for the Joker."

A lot of fans have called this answer a cop-out, but it is easy to see what he means. Not only is Bruce Wayne established as a child in the first movie, meaning that any battle between the two characters would have a big generation gap we're not used to seeing, but Fleck has never been a particularly competent or ambitious villain. "He's not a criminal mastermind," Phillips said. "It's one of the things we've always said about him, even in the first movie. And if we never made a sequel, it was just like, think what you want about what this guy turns into, but it's never any version of the Joker that we all grew up on. You know what I mean? That's just not who Arthur is."