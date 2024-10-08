Joker 2's Most Controversial Moments Explained By Director Todd Phillips

This article contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

In the 2015 comic book series "Justice League: Darkseid War," Batman comes across a mystical high-tech throne called the Mobius Chair, ordinarily operated by a character called Metron and powered by a mysterious substance called Element X. Never mind how, but when Metron is pulled out of the chair, it begins to go a little haywire, lacking an occupant. Batman, acting quickly, sits in the chair to calm it down. It seems, however, that the chair forces new, mystical energies into Batman's body and his brain suddenly has the answers to everything in the universe.

Testing it, Batman asks the chair who killed his parents. The chair, after all, would know all about his secret identity. The chair says Joe Chill, which is correct. Batman then asks the chair the real name of the Joker. The answer: there's more than one Joker. Yes, it seems that all this time, Batman has not been fighting a single nemesis, but three different men all dressed as evil criminal clowns. Batman — and the readers — are shaken by the news.

The concept was explored further in the 2020 comic "Batman: Three Jokers," which noted that the criminal Joker from the 1930s was different from the literal clown who murdered Jason Todd/Robin, and they were both different from the twisted criminal in "The Killing Joke." The actual canon of "The Three Jokers" can, however, be debated.

This concept is vital to remember when thinking about Todd Phillips' films "Joker" (2019) and "Joker: Folie à Deux" (2024). In those movies, a man named Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), about 35, slowly becomes the Joker after suffering from a lack of mental health support and attention in general. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, is a young boy in the timeline of the film, causing some Batman fans to ask if the Joker will be rounding 60 or even 70 by the time the hero and the villain inevitably face off.

Speaking with IGN, Phillips offered a solution to any continuity issues fans may have: Arthur Fleck is never referred to as "The Joker," but instead may merely be "a Joker." Clever.