How Joker 2 Completely Inverts The Comic Book Harley Quinn

This post contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux."

In 1992, Bruce Timm and Paul Dini created Harley Quinn for "Batman: The Animated Series," spinning a strange, complicated arc about a former psychiatrist being drawn to and manipulated by one of the most unpredictable criminals among Batman's rogues gallery: The Joker. Harley's actions, although seemingly stemming from personal agency, are impossible to dissect without the horribly abusive tint that colors her dynamic with the Joker, who exploits her empathy-based affection for him to use her as a discardable sidekick.

Harley's devotion to the clown prince never faltered, even when he was relentlessly cruel to her, repeatedly fed her to hyenas, physically assaulted her, and otherwise treated her like an object devoid of personhood. Every time Harley came close to acknowledging this abuse, which can be very complex and difficult for an abuse victim, Joker would manage to manipulate her with ease, as best exemplified in "Gotham City Sirens," where only a few faux-sweet words detract Harley from exacting revenge on him. The intent of these arcs has always been to highlight how unsavory and dangerous this push-and-pull dynamic has become, where one of Gotham's brightest minds falls prey to the noxious, manufactured charm of a methodical monster who uses her trauma to further his agendas.

However, as Harley became more fleshed out as a nuanced character in her own right — namely in "Mad Love," where we get her origin story — a need for her to reclaim her personhood was immensely felt. Her romantic relationship with Poison Ivy evolved into the key for her to break free of this abusive cycle with the Joker, and this was realized in myriad ways in various versions of her arc. 2016's "Suicide Squad" sets the foundation for her eventual self-reclamation (albeit in the most confusingly shallow manner), which culminates rather beautifully in "Birds of Prey," a film that allows Harley to be her most authentic self without Joker's shadow looming over her.

Does Todd Phillip's "Joker: Folie à Deux" follow the same path? On the contrary: The sequel to "Joker" completely rebrands and recontextualizes Harley's (an underutilized Lady Gaga) relationship with Arthur/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) to complex, messy ends. Let us unpack this brand-new perspective on Harley Quinn.