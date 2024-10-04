Joker 2 Confirms That One Scene From The Original Movie Was A Dream Sequence
We are all clowns ... and so are you, if you ignore this spoiler warning and read this article without having already seen "Joker: Folie À Deux."
If there's anything we learned from 2019's "Joker," it's that looks can be deceiving. On the surface, Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck seemed like any other unassuming loner, but deep down he's an extremely disturbed individual just waiting for the one unfortunate mishap (like, say, a group of obnoxious bullies on the subway) to set him off. Even the newly-released sequel, "Joker: Folie À Deux," has a trick or two up its sleeve — predominantly the fact that, thanks to the casting of Lady Gaga as "Lee Quinzel," it's hiding an actual musical in plain sight, as /Film's Bill Bria noted in his review. But director Todd Phillips' latest doesn't just stop there. It's not terribly unexpected that the movie doubles down on the unreliable narrator aspect of the original. What is surprising, however, is that "Folie À Deux" brings back a key cast member from the last one to confirm, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that certain events were all in Arthur Fleck's head.
Remember that famous line in that other Joker-related movie about how madness is a lot like gravity? As it turns out, that would've felt right at home in "Joker: Folie À Deux." The entire story of this sequel revolves around Arthur Fleck's state of mind during the events of the first film and, specifically, whether he ought to be cleared of his murder charges by reason of insanity. Of course, the biggest staple of being mentally unwell (in comic book movies, at least) has to do with whether one can distinguish between fantasy and reality. From that perspective, maybe it was inevitable that the biggest question mark from the first "Joker" would be revisited — this time, in the form of Zazie Beetz's Sophie Dumond.
In case anyone still wasn't sure, let it be officially put to rest: Yes, those interactions between Arthur and Sophie were nothing more than fantasy.
The Joker, where fantasy becomes reality
Where the original "Joker" intentionally left certain aspects ambiguous, "Folie À Deux" almost seems to revel in clarifying what was real and what was imagined. With apologies to the hordes of Murray Franklin fans out there, the sequel makes it abundantly clear that the Joker's shooting of the talk show host played by Robert De Niro — live and on air for all to see — truly did go down as we saw it. Add that to his murderous rampage of those businessmen on the subway, the killing of his own mother, and the murder of a former coworker (though he spares his other coworker Gary, played by Leigh Gill and who returns for the sequel), and the Joker's rap sheet proves to be a rather lengthy one. Small wonder the sequel ends up feeling more like a courtroom drama than anything else. But the most surprising witness called to the stand in Arthur Fleck's trial is none other than Sophie, the single mother who lived in the same apartment as Arthur during the events of the first movie.
Now, most audiences likely had a feeling that something was a bit odd about all of their interactions together in "Joker." Arthur doesn't exactly seem like someone emotionally or mentally stable enough to carry on a healthy relationship with someone. When the shoe finally drops and it's revealed that Arthur is actually trespassing in Sophie's home, some viewers may have felt confused. The movie moves on pretty quickly from this to get to the violent climax of the final act and we don't see Sophie again, but the sequel revisits this harrowing series of events to tell the truth from her perspective. Called onto the witness stand, she testifies that she and Arthur barely even knew each other. The defense tries to spin this as a positive, since Arthur may have been confused yet never came close to harming her or her daughter, but the damage is done and Arthur subsequently retreats into yet another fantasy.
Though "Folie À Deux" doesn't unfold the way most fans may have expected it to, perhaps that was the point. Only the most unanticipated twists and turns feel fitting for the most chaotic comic book villain of all.
"Joker: Folie À Deux" is now playing in theaters.