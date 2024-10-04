Joker 2 Confirms That One Scene From The Original Movie Was A Dream Sequence

We are all clowns ... and so are you, if you ignore this spoiler warning and read this article without having already seen "Joker: Folie À Deux."

If there's anything we learned from 2019's "Joker," it's that looks can be deceiving. On the surface, Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck seemed like any other unassuming loner, but deep down he's an extremely disturbed individual just waiting for the one unfortunate mishap (like, say, a group of obnoxious bullies on the subway) to set him off. Even the newly-released sequel, "Joker: Folie À Deux," has a trick or two up its sleeve — predominantly the fact that, thanks to the casting of Lady Gaga as "Lee Quinzel," it's hiding an actual musical in plain sight, as /Film's Bill Bria noted in his review. But director Todd Phillips' latest doesn't just stop there. It's not terribly unexpected that the movie doubles down on the unreliable narrator aspect of the original. What is surprising, however, is that "Folie À Deux" brings back a key cast member from the last one to confirm, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that certain events were all in Arthur Fleck's head.

Remember that famous line in that other Joker-related movie about how madness is a lot like gravity? As it turns out, that would've felt right at home in "Joker: Folie À Deux." The entire story of this sequel revolves around Arthur Fleck's state of mind during the events of the first film and, specifically, whether he ought to be cleared of his murder charges by reason of insanity. Of course, the biggest staple of being mentally unwell (in comic book movies, at least) has to do with whether one can distinguish between fantasy and reality. From that perspective, maybe it was inevitable that the biggest question mark from the first "Joker" would be revisited — this time, in the form of Zazie Beetz's Sophie Dumond.

In case anyone still wasn't sure, let it be officially put to rest: Yes, those interactions between Arthur and Sophie were nothing more than fantasy.