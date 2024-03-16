A Key Part Of Harley Quinn's Character Frustrated Margot Robbie

The character of Harley Quinn — a harlequin-clad moll for the Joker — first appeared on "Batman: The Animated Series" in the 1992 episode "Joker's Favor." She was played by voice actress Arleen Sorkin, who gave the character a Brooklyn-adjacent "bubblehead" voice that immediately struck viewers and quickly earned the character fans. Harley Quinn was very similar in look and presentation to a character named Prank (Zoey Clark), the kooky moll of the Trickster on the 1990 series "The Flash." Her origin story was simple: Dr. Harleen Quinzel served as the Joker's psychiatrist, and he had such a powerful personality, that she abandoned ordinary life to become his supervillainess girlfriend.

Harley would appear in only nine episodes of "Batman: TAS," but she eventually began appearing in DC Comics. In recent years, Harley has become arguably a more popular character than the Joker and has formed a life of her own, breaking up with the Joker and becoming a daffy murderer with a great deal of agency. She is currently fostering a romantic relationship with the villainess Poison Ivy.

Harley Quinn first appeared in live-action in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad." Margot Robbie played Harley similarly to Sorkin, but was a more "adult" version, outfitted in chrome, psychotic stripper wear. In "Suicide Squad," Harley was in prison, separated from her beloved Joker (Jared Leto). She spent portions of the movie attempting to orchestrate their reunion.

While Robbie captured a lot of Sorkin's clownish excitement and came to like Harley as a character, the actress admitted to the Washington Post in 2016 that she didn't quite understand why Harley might be drawn to an abusive boyfriend like the Joker. It wouldn't be until Robbie started reading up on co-dependent relationships that she would understand.