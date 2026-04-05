Why George Lucas Ignored Fan Complaints About His Star Wars Changes

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George Lucas is unquestionably a visionary filmmaker. When he brought "Star Wars" to the world in 1977, it literally changed cinema forever. It was a game-changer that gave rise to one of the most beloved motion picture properties ever. But the version of "Episode IV — A New Hope" that played in theaters back then wasn't the one that's widely available now.

Somewhat infamously, Lucas made some big changes to the original "Star Wars" trilogy for the Special Editions, adding extra footage and updated visual effects to "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi" for the 1997 theatrical re-release. And while those changes continue to annoy fans, Lucas has largely ignored the complaints. As he told The Associated Press in 2004 (via Today):

"The special edition, that's the one I wanted out there. The other movie, it's on VHS, if anybody wants it. [...] I'm not going to spend the, we're talking millions of dollars here, the money and the time to refurbish that, because to me, it doesn't really exist anymore. It's like this is the movie I wanted it to be, and I'm sorry you saw half a completed film and fell in love with it. But I want it to be the way I want it to be. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for it."

Even in 2004, pointing people towards a VHS copy was an outdated idea. Today? It's downright archaic. Still, there are fans who still want the version of "A New Hope" where Han (Harrison Ford) shot first in his legendary showdown with Greedo. Meanwhile, Lucas has contended that Han never shot first and that Greedo simply failed to hit him from across a table, making the whole situation all the more maddening for hardcore fans.