The Version Of Star Wars No One Ever Thought We'd See Again Is Coming Back To Theaters

There are news days and then there are news days, and this is turning out to be very much the latter. Only hours removed from the frankly industry-shaking announcement that Netflix has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the studio and streaming assets of Warner Bros. Discovery, we've now received word of yet another monumental development. Many fans had given up on ever seeing this come to pass, but this has provided ... a new hope.

In a thrilling announcement, Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed that they're preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars" in style. The original 1977 blockbuster is slated for a buzzy re-release in theaters, but that's not the headline-making news here. Parsing the language of the press release, it appears that this will be the original version that audiences first saw on the big screen when George Lucas' classic sci-fi adventure first premiered — not the subsequently tampered-with version that accompanied the original trilogy's re-release on home media, timed to its 20th anniversary in 1997 and prior to the arrival of "The Phantom Menace" two years later. The short-and-sweet announcement reads as follows:

On February 19, 2027, we'll celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Star Wars' with a re-release of the 1977 original back for a limited time, in theaters everywhere. Part of Lucasfilm's yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, a newly restored version of the classic 'Star Wars' (1977) theatrical release — later renamed 'Star Wars: A New Hope' — will play in theaters for a limited time. Switch on your targeting computer and keep your eyes on StarWars.com for more details, including when and where to buy tickets to this once-in-a-generation event.

See that middle portion? Referencing a "newly restored version" of the "classic 'Star Wars' (1977) theatrical release"? That means the original, original cut, baby!