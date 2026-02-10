David Bowie Loved This Classic Sci-Fi Movie So Much That He Tried To Buy The Rights To It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Bowie is now and forever will be known as one of the most influential musical artists who ever lived. He was also an actor on occasion, but one who truly appreciated film and television as an artform unto itself. Bowie was particularly fond of one of the most ambitious sci-fi movies of all time, namely, Fritz Lang's 1927 masterpiece "Metropolis." In fact, he even tried — and failed — to acquire the rights to it at one point.

Lang's silent German film takes place in a futuristic city divided between the working class and the city planners. Its story is set in motion when the son of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet, who predicts that a coming savior will solve the differences within this class war. Nearly 100 years later, the movie's legacy lives on. (H.G. Wells may've hated "Metropolis," but it's fair to say, he's in the minority.)

Bowie intended to pay homage to "Metropolis" with an album he wanted to call "Metrobolist," which he switched to "The Man Who Sold the World." In a 2022 piece published by the BFI, it's explained that when Bowie was working on his album "Diamond Dogs," he took direct inspiration from Lang's film, including the set design for that tour. As Bowie's romantic partner and muse Amanda Lear told the Miami News in 1978:

"We saw Fritz Lang's 'Metropolis,' and David was in awe of it. [...] He rented the film and ran it over and over again in his house. And that's where Diamond Dogs came from — the whole staging and album and everything, Bowie got from 'Metropolis.'"

After that tour, Bowie settled down in Berlin, which is "where 'Metropolis' and '[The Cabinet of Dr.] Caligari' had originated," as he explained in 2001.