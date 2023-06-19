Metropolis TV Series From Mr Robot Creator Scrapped Amid Writers Strike Limbo

Many folks might not be fully cognizant of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and the impact it has already had on the film and television industry. Rest assured, this is not an accident; it is by design.

The WGA spent several weeks negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) prior to striking. The complete list of proposals is available publicly, but it boils down to better compensating writers for their work; regulating AI to ensure it isn't used to devalue and exploit the work of writers; improved transparency when it comes to streaming viewership; and doing away with mini-rooms and similarly harmful labor practices that allow studios to take advantage of writers.

Far from entering these negotiations in good faith, the AMPTP spent the lead-up to the strike amassing a "strike-proof" slate that will allow then to wait out the strike for the rest of 2023, if necessary. It was also the studios that severely low-balled the WGA to begin with, offering them about one-fifth of what was asked for in terms of annual financial compensation. The studios also flat-out ignored the WGA's requests to regulate AI, and instead offered to hold "annual meetings" to discuss the matter.

Currently, the ball is in the AMPTP's court. Since the previous contract has expired, the WGA cannot hold a vote to end the strike until it has a new deal to present its members. It's the studios, in other words, that are to blame for your favorite shows and movies halting production as the strike continues. And that is also why Sam Esmail's ambitious "Metropolis" series is no longer happening.