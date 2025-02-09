The Landmark Sci-Fi Movie That H. G. Wells Hated

Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi epic "Metropolis" regularly appears on lists of the best movies of all time, and is certainly one of the most important works of science fiction ever produced. "Metropolis" takes place in an industrialized future where the world's wealthy live in meticulously constructed towers, and commute via fantastical blimps and flying machines. They engage in frivolous romantic misunderstandings, and enjoy lazing about in gardens eating rich foods. Meanwhile, under the city, impoverished laborers are literally working themselves to death to keep the machines running.

One of the city's most prominent rich brats is Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) who, by happenstance, witnesses a peaceful labor protest. He becomes instantly enamored of Maria (Brigitte Helm), the pacifist ruler of the movement, and becomes curious as to what the lives of laborers are actually like. He moves underground and sees the sweat, oil, and terror first had. The machines, he feels, are like a hungry evil god ("Moloch!") who eats people alive. Meanwhile, Freder's father (Alfred Abel) has been conspiring with a mad scientist (Rudolf Klein-Rogge) who aims to build a robot duplicate of Maria. The plan is to send the robot duplicate back into the underground, have her stage a violent uprising, and use the violence as an excuse to kill the working classes.

It's hardly subtle, but it's powerful. To this day, almost a century later, audiences are hypnotized by "Metropolis," and film school still have it on their syllabus.

But it wasn't always deeply beloved. Indeed, a deep dive into film reviews written in the late 1920s reveal a few critics who were put off by the film's mawkish melodrama and ultra-obvious messaging. Indeed, the 1927 New York Times review was a litany of complaints about its turgid storytelling and blunt politics.

And it was written by sci-fi master H.G. Wells, the author of "The Time Machine," "The Invisible Man," "The War of the Worlds" and "The Island of Dr. Moreau."