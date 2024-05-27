Tim Burton's Batman Shares Its Climax With A Groundbreaking Sci-Fi Classic

This post contains spoilers for "Metropolis" and Tim Burton's "Batman."

The colossal Gotham Cathedral, which stands more than 800 feet tall and towers over every other skyscraper in Gotham, is turned into a battleground towards the end of Tim Burton's "Batman." The director's distinct, often eccentric visual aesthetic directly informs the film's moody, noir-tinted visuals, the atypical camera angles and editing choices adding more palpable depth to the climactic Gotham Cathedral confrontation between Batman (Michael Keaton) and Joker (Jack Nicholson).

The cathedral's massive gargoyles, traditional symbols of warding off evil, take on new meaning as Joker toys with journalist Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), who is forced to climb the rickety steps and play along with Joker's twisted game. There are many reasons why this scene feels singular — be it Batman stumbling over the pews and knocking them in his weakened, vulnerable state or the Joker dropping Vicki's shoe down the staircase to taunt him — but a clear inspiration for the setting is another sci-fi masterpiece, namely Fritz Lang's "Metropolis."

At first glance, the two films could not be more dissimilar in terms of theme and execution, especially as the 1927 German expressionist drama centers on the crumbling of an urban dystopia, while Burton's Gotham feels like postmodern hell, where the city's corruption seems embedded into its DNA. "Metropolis" is a silent film that puts forth a loud, pointed message regarding the gulf between the haves and the have-nots, this division apparent through the lives of the overworld industrialists and the underworld workers. An unlikely bond between a wealthy man, Freder (Gustav Fröhlich), and a working-class woman, Maria (Brigitte Helm), dismantles the illusion of progress in this world, where Freder is jolted from the comforts of his upbringing and forced to witness the terrible, dehumanizing day-to-day of the working man.