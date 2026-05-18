15 Best Sci-Fi Movies For People Who Hate Sci-Fi

There's something special about 21st-century science fiction. Its dominance over pop culture, which can sometimes feel exhausting, has nonetheless led to some of the most unpredictable films of the contemporary era.

The speculative genre exploded in popularity throughout the '70s and '80s, expanding its fanbase to include most casual moviegoers caught by the worlds of "Star Wars" or "Star Trek." It has since become one of, if not the most maximally saturated genre in popular fiction, to the extent that viewers would be forgiven for feeling like they've already seen everything it has to offer.

If you feel interested in returning to the genre, despite occasional fatigue, the past two decades are filled with movies that use scientific curiosity in genuinely refreshing ways. Whether you find yourself more partial to indie-arthouse dramas, action thrillers, absurd satires, or mysteries, there's a story out there for every flavor of sci-fi-hater.

Here are the best sci-fi movies for people who hate sci-fi.